Ben Affleck was glad to have "fun" playing Batman again as he reprises his role as the superhero in the upcoming film 'The Flash'.
The 49-year-old actor is reprising the role of the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film and was glad to revisit the part after a "difficult" experience making the 2017 movie 'Justice League' in which he also featured as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Speaking at a screening of his new flick 'The Tender Bar', Ben told Variety: "It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun. I had a great time."
Ben also quipped that he could be sued for giving out some information about the Andy Muschietti film, which will also see Michael Keaton return to the role of Batman.
The 'Argo' star joked: "I'm probably under some gag order that I'm not even aware that I probably just violated and I'm now going to be sued."
Ben praised co-star Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in the movie, and was pleased to meet up with 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa with the project being filmed in the UK.
He said: "I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason, who's over there making 'Aquaman (and the Lost Kingdom).'"
Ben features in the coming-of-age drama 'The Tender Bar' – which has been directed by George Clooney – as a bar owner who becomes a father figure to his young nephew after he is abandoned by his own father who tries to pursue a career as a DJ.
He explained: "It's a movie about kindness and love and support and goodness, ultimately, of people.
"I think the world is a tough and ugly place, particularly now, so I feel good injecting this movie onto the world."
