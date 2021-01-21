Ben Affleck admits that he felt "enriched" working with his childhood friend Matt Damon on 'The Last Duel'.
Ben Affleck felt "enriched" working with Matt Damon on 'The Last Duel'.
The pair have been friends since childhood and rose to stardom together after both writing and starring in the Academy Award-winning movie 'Good Will Hunting' and Ben loved starring alongside Matt in Sir Ridley Scott's new historical drama.
During a joint Q&A for Affleck's movie 'The Way Back', he told Matt: "Finishing up this movie for you, it's so much more enriching to be working together, to be working with someone I know and love, and the fact I want to see and spend time with and hang out with (you).
"Realising that time goes by and how you spend your day defines what your life is going to be, and the quality of that time, is really important. And it contributes, I think, to the quality of your work."
Ben explained that his most enjoyable projects have come when he has formed relationships on set as he discussed working with David Fincher on the film 'Gone Girl'.
The 48-year-old actor said: "I felt like the movies that have meant something for me has been the experiences (and) people I've spent time with.
"Like getting to know David Fincher was a really important thing in my life. The guy, I find, is really funny and smart and compassionate, and a real artist. (He also has) kind of the mind of an engineer, and it was just a joy to know him and get to know him. As joyful, if not more joyful, than just being in the movie."
Affleck also confessed that he laments the lack of drama films being released in cinemas.
The 'Argo' star said: "I'm nostalgic for a time when the industry was less IP driven. I know even before COVID there was a transition away from dramas, because that audience is now competing with such good work that's on streamers.
"You could really stay home and watch something just as good if not better than the dramas you may have the opportunity to see in the theatres. So it's very hard to get that audience to buy tickets on the weekend and be weekend driven. So I lament even after COVID when theatres reopen, there will definitely be fewer of those kind of movies released theatrically."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...