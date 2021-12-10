Disney have pulled the release of 'Deep Water' - which stars Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas - just weeks before it was due for release.
Disney have pulled the release of 'Deep Water'.
The erotic thriller - which stars former couple Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas - had been scheduled for release on 14 January, 2022 following multiple delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now been removed from the company's 20th Century Studios' theatrical release slate entirely.
It is unclear if a new date will be announced for the project.
The movie is the first from 'Fatal Attraction' filmmaker Adrian Lyne in almost 20 years and is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel about a couple trapped in a loveless marriage.
Ben and Ana play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, who decide to try and save their relationship and avoid divorce by allowing Melinda to take any number of lovers she pleases as long as she does not desert her family.
However, when one of Melinda's lovers is murdered, Vic - consumed by jealousy over his wife's sexual exploits - decides to use the death to scare away the other men in her life leading him down a dark road.
Ben and Ana struck up a romance while working on the film, but split up earlier this year after around a year together.
A movie insider previously said: "Their physical chemistry was so intense on set. It's all anyone could talk about."
Another source added: "They had great chemistry right from the start. Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave."
When the couple separated, it was insisted their split was "amicable".
A source said in January: This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."
The 'Tender Bar' actor went on to rekindle his romance with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...