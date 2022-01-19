A1 stars Ben Adams and Christian Ingebrigtsen are going head-to-head in a bid to represent Norway at the 2022 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

The boy band stars - who shot to fame as members of the 'Caught in the Middle' group and had a string of hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s - have submitted their entry bids for the upcoming contest in Turin, Italy, in May.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Christian, 44, has put forward his song 'Wonder of the World', while Ben has penned the track 'Titans' for Norweigan singer Vilde.

If either of them is successful, they won't be the first boy band stars to compete on 'Eurovision'.

Westlife's Nicky Byrne made it to the semi-final of the 2016 competition in Stockholm with his song 'Sunlight', while 'All Rise' hitmakers Blue represented the UK in 2011.

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Anthony Costa, and Simon Webbe managed to make it to 11th place with 100 points with their song 'I Can' in 2011.

Meanwhile, The Rasmus just released their entry bid, 'Jezebel'.

After it was announced that the 'In the Shadows' rockers had entered Finland’s annual Eurovision selection contest, Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (The New Music Competition), the group released the heavy groove-laden track, which is one of seven entries for the country.

Lauri Ylonen and co teamed up with songwriter and producer, Desmond Child - whose credits include Bon Jovi, Aerosmith and Alice Cooper - to co-write and produce the song.

Lauri, 42, said: "It was awesome to work with Desmond again. He really knows how to put a hit song together. Jezebel is about a girl who takes what she wants, without asking. A free spirit."

The UMK winner and Finland's next 'Eurovision Song Contest' participant will be chosen at the UMK22 event in Turku Logomo on February 26, 2022.

'Eurovision' 2022 is set for Turin after Italy's Maneskin won last year, with the final scheduled to take place on May 14.