Bella Thorne has issued an apology over her OnlyFans controversy.

The 22-year-old actress raked in $2 million on the x-rated site in just a few days but she was blasted by the online sex worker community, who rely on the site as a primary source of income, after her success allegedly led to the company to impose restrictions on payment.

She tweeted: ''PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that's what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.

''I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew... behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.

''I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry.

''Ps. I'm meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is f***** up and I'm sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys (sic).''

OnlyFans bosses have insisted the new payment changes aren't the result of any one person but users insist that Bella's huge payday is a big part of it.

Meanwhile, Bella recently claimed she decided to join OnlyFans because she can ''fully control'' her ''image'', be herself, and not have to worry about bullies.

She explained: ''OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.''

The former Disney star filmed a racy video to announce she had joined OnlyFans, in which she posed in a bikini and donned a diamond choker necklace featuring the word ''sex'' embellished on it.

In a statement, she said: ''OnlyFans is a safe place for me to be Bella. To be who I am without judgement. Without censorship. It's FINALLY my decision to decide how I interact with my fans. (sic)''