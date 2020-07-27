Bella Thorne needs to be open about her life and won't hide ''mental s***'' like she claims other stars do.
Bella Thorne says celebrities are hiding a lot of ''mental s***''.
The 22-year-old actress has been open about her life, including her pansexuality and being molested in the past, and insisted she doesn't know how to be anything other than honest, unlike other stars.
She said: ''I can't not be open. I can't not be openly pansexual, or openly molested, or all this other f***ed-up s*** that I talk about. I can't be like most celebrities and hide all that mental s*** - the depression, the anxiety, the eating disorder. No. I'm not gonna put that way deep down where no one can find it.''
And Bella says writing about her past in the memoir ''The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray' was a huge help.
She said: ''I feel like a different person now. I'm not wondering if people know, or if they're thinking about it. The book is out there, so I don't have to explain all that s**t to people that I meet anymore. Now, when people meet me, most of them actually know what they're walking into. And what my life has been like.''
However, Bella says her openness has come at a price and it has led people to misjudge her.
She told Independent.co.uk: ''People have this idea in their head that I'm this crazy bad party girl, or this bitchy, crazy druggie. I don't get it, because I feel like I don't actually put out, like... bad s***? Like, I'm honest. I'm really, really f***ing honest, and that gets me in trouble sometimes, but at the same time....Most people who meet me will apologise.
''hey're like, 'Yo, I'm sorry, I've read all these things and I just had a certain image in my head of who you are. And now that I meet you, I feel so bad because I realise that's completely untrue and I should never read anything.'
''The amount of f***ing people that I've heard this s*** from - directors, producers, studio heads. Even friends! I hear it all the time.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...