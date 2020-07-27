Bella Thorne says celebrities are hiding a lot of ''mental s***''.

The 22-year-old actress has been open about her life, including her pansexuality and being molested in the past, and insisted she doesn't know how to be anything other than honest, unlike other stars.

She said: ''I can't not be open. I can't not be openly pansexual, or openly molested, or all this other f***ed-up s*** that I talk about. I can't be like most celebrities and hide all that mental s*** - the depression, the anxiety, the eating disorder. No. I'm not gonna put that way deep down where no one can find it.''

And Bella says writing about her past in the memoir ''The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray' was a huge help.

She said: ''I feel like a different person now. I'm not wondering if people know, or if they're thinking about it. The book is out there, so I don't have to explain all that s**t to people that I meet anymore. Now, when people meet me, most of them actually know what they're walking into. And what my life has been like.''

However, Bella says her openness has come at a price and it has led people to misjudge her.

She told Independent.co.uk: ''People have this idea in their head that I'm this crazy bad party girl, or this bitchy, crazy druggie. I don't get it, because I feel like I don't actually put out, like... bad s***? Like, I'm honest. I'm really, really f***ing honest, and that gets me in trouble sometimes, but at the same time....Most people who meet me will apologise.

''hey're like, 'Yo, I'm sorry, I've read all these things and I just had a certain image in my head of who you are. And now that I meet you, I feel so bad because I realise that's completely untrue and I should never read anything.'

''The amount of f***ing people that I've heard this s*** from - directors, producers, studio heads. Even friends! I hear it all the time.''