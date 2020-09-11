Bella Thorne got ''very lucky'' with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' star has gushed about her beau, who she has hailed ''the perfect specimen'', and admitted she loves ''constantly learning'' about the 27-year-old Italian singer's different culture and upbringing.

She said: ''I got so lucky with my Ben. He's really just the perfect specimen and I honestly don't know how I got so blessed with him.

''I love constantly learning about his life and his culture and his everything. [It's] just so interesting when you date someone that hasn't grown up with the same moralistic values and the same things as you.

''There's so much conversation to be had. So we really got to really know each other.''

On struggling being apart during the coronavirus quarantine period, she admitted: ''Five months away from each other was hard ... I got very lucky.''

The 22-year-old actress - who was first spotted with Benjamin in April last year - also hinted that in the next 10 years she wants to settle down, with the actress, model, singer and director admitting she would love to get married and prioritise her ''happiness'', while still running her ''own empire''.

On where she'd like to be in her life and career by 2040, she said: ''There's going to be another book. I'm working on it right now ... But [in the next] 10 years, marriage, happiness, taking a break from thinking so hard, hopefully while running my empire.

''Hopefully in 10 years I can kind of take a good breather, feel accomplished and feel good about myself.''

Showing no signs of slowing down, Bella - who recently broke the internet when she joined adult site OnlyFans - revealed she is also in the early stages of writing a new show, which is ''very dark''.

Though she could not give any specifics because: ''The title itself really gives the whole thing away.''

However, ''it's definitely based in the industry.''

She explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's very dark. There's a lot of young characters and parents, and we deal with the relationship between those.

''And all these characters really connect and intertwine throughout the whole series. Each episode, you kind of get a whole piece of that and it shocks you and then that kinda leads you into the next.''