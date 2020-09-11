Bella Thorne has gushed about her ''perfect'' boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo and admitted she'd love to be married in 10 years time.
Bella Thorne got ''very lucky'' with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.
'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' star has gushed about her beau, who she has hailed ''the perfect specimen'', and admitted she loves ''constantly learning'' about the 27-year-old Italian singer's different culture and upbringing.
She said: ''I got so lucky with my Ben. He's really just the perfect specimen and I honestly don't know how I got so blessed with him.
''I love constantly learning about his life and his culture and his everything. [It's] just so interesting when you date someone that hasn't grown up with the same moralistic values and the same things as you.
''There's so much conversation to be had. So we really got to really know each other.''
On struggling being apart during the coronavirus quarantine period, she admitted: ''Five months away from each other was hard ... I got very lucky.''
The 22-year-old actress - who was first spotted with Benjamin in April last year - also hinted that in the next 10 years she wants to settle down, with the actress, model, singer and director admitting she would love to get married and prioritise her ''happiness'', while still running her ''own empire''.
On where she'd like to be in her life and career by 2040, she said: ''There's going to be another book. I'm working on it right now ... But [in the next] 10 years, marriage, happiness, taking a break from thinking so hard, hopefully while running my empire.
''Hopefully in 10 years I can kind of take a good breather, feel accomplished and feel good about myself.''
Showing no signs of slowing down, Bella - who recently broke the internet when she joined adult site OnlyFans - revealed she is also in the early stages of writing a new show, which is ''very dark''.
Though she could not give any specifics because: ''The title itself really gives the whole thing away.''
However, ''it's definitely based in the industry.''
She explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's very dark. There's a lot of young characters and parents, and we deal with the relationship between those.
''And all these characters really connect and intertwine throughout the whole series. Each episode, you kind of get a whole piece of that and it shocks you and then that kinda leads you into the next.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...