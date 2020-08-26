Bella Thorne has already earned $2 million on OnlyFans.

The actress managed to rake in an impressive $1 million in her first 24 hours on the x-rated site but she has now doubled that in less than a few days.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, he said: ''It's a feature we are researching as I'm living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? .... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go?''

And Bella had already raked in the impressive figure of $1 million on the first day for paid-for content, charging subscribers $20 (£15) per month.

Bella revealed she decided to join OnlyFans because she can ''fully control'' her ''image'', be herself, and not have to worry about bullies.

She explained recently of her decision to join the platform: ''OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.''

The former Disney star filmed a racy video to announce she had joined OnlyFans, in which she posed in a bikini and donned a diamond choker necklace featuring the word ''sex'' embellished on it.

In a statement, she said: ''My favourite feed is on OF. OnlyFans is a safe place for me to be Bella. To be who I am without judgement. Without censorship. It's FINALLY my decision to decide how I interact with my fans. (sic)''