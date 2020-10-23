Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo are to lead the cast of the indie film 'Time Is Up'.
Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo are to star in 'Time Is Up'.
The 23-year-old actress and the 27-year-old actor are poised to lead the cast of the indie film, which is being directed by Elisa Amoruso.
The movie follows two high school students, Vivien (Bella) and Roy (Benjamin), who appear to have vastly different personalities.
Vivien is a highly accomplished student, who has a passion for physics and is keen to gain entry into a prestigious university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula and looks at happiness as something to be postponed into the future.
Roy, on the other hand, is a troubled and problematic young man, who due to trauma suffered as a child, sees his hopes continually hampered by a past that seems to constantly haunt him.
However, life weaves the pair together in an unexpected way, as an accident forces the protagonists to come to a halt and reclaim their lives and finally start living in the present, Deadline reports.
Amoruso has co-written the script with Lorenzo Una and Patrizia Fiorellini. Marco Belardi is producing the motion picture, which will be shot on location in Rome and the US.
Bella recently appeared in the indie flick 'Infamous' and has also taken the lead role in features 'Girl' and 'Chick Fight', which are both slated for release next month.
Mascolo is an acclaimed musician and this project marks his acting debut.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...