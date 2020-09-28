Gigi and Bella Hadid's father claims being their dad is a ''tremendous burden''.

Mohamed Hadid has turned down ''a lot'' of business opportunities for the sake of the reputations of his famous kids and claimed many people ''harass'' him because of his offspring.

He said: ''People don't look at me as Mohamed Hadid. They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar and Alana and Marielle.

''It's dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them.

''[People] use my kids as an instrument to harass me.

''Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me. They were my kids. Now I'm their father. It is what it is.''

The property tycoon admitted he and his family get approached ''every day'' about the prospect of their own reality show but he's not interested.

He told The Times magazine: ''We are not the Kardashians. We are actually much more private than people tend to think. We know the Kardashians as friends.

''Kendall [Jenner] is a great friend of my daughters and we have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they did it.

''They are good people and they created something so unusual that you have to commend them.

''But I don't use my kids to enhance my career. I protect them. I watch over them. I don't want to take them out on the street and take pictures with them. Would we ever do a show? No, I don't think that will happen.''

Asked if they've been asked to do a show, he added: ''Every day. Literally. Maybe ten TV stations want to do it.''