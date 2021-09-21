Bella Hadid is the new face of Self-Portrait.

The 24-year-old supermodel stars in the popular brand's campaign for their Spring 2022 collection, which will be unveiled early next year.

The catwalk beauty was tasked with "transforming into varying sides of her character" for the shoot to showcase how Self-Portrait is for all different kinds of women.

The clothing company's creative director Han Chong said in a statement: "When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind — for me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes and different ways of living their lives.

“I wanted to celebrate this spirit with my new collection and wanted to present the different facets of the Self-Portrait woman with a series of images of Bella Hadid transforming into varying sides of her character.”

Bella was photographed by British photographer Harley Weir for the campaign.

The upcoming collection boasts plenty of pastels and casual attire and was created with the aim to enable women to have "fun again" and be free to express themselves how they want through fashion, after being trapped indoors for months, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chong added to WWD.com: “After what feels like a lifetime spent indoors, I was inspired to design a modern approach to dressing — strong, feminine styles, but always soft and relaxed at the same time.

“This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman — one who is free to face the world, feel like herself in all her different guises and have fun again.”