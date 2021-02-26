Bella Hadid is "always finding time" to use intravenous drips.

The 24-year-old model - who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012 - has taken to Instagram to post a photograph of herself connected to a drip.

Alongside the snap showing the drip attached to her arm, Bella wrote: "Living with a few chronic auto immune disease =always finding time for my IVs (sic)"

Bella previously admitted that the symptoms of the disease have become more aggressive during her adult life.

The brunette beauty - who is the younger sister of model Gigi Hadid - took to Instagram to re-post diagrams and infographics about Lyme disease shared by chef Joudie Kalla.

Bella highlighted that she faces almost 30 common symptoms, including headaches, insomnia, and a sensitivity to light.

The model also highlighted anxiety, confusion, joint pain, nausea and disordered eating as some of the symptoms.

Bella wrote: "Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18."

In 2016, Bella admitted there are days when she "can't get out of bed" because of the condition.

She shared: "There are rough days when you sleep 12 hours, you wake up at 11 and you can't get out of bed, with severe joint pain, brain fog, anxiety.

"There are a lot of symptoms that you can't see from the outside but bring you to your knees on the inside."

Bella also admitted that her symptoms have had an impact on her working life.

She said: "By the end, I'm definitely done and need a week to just sleep and not do anything.

"When I'm at fashion week it's literally only work, and when I'm not working I'm sleeping - especially during fashion week. I don't go out that much, I eat dinner by myself in my hotel room and go to sleep. That's pretty much my fashion week."