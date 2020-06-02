Bella Hadid is back ''in touch'' with The Weeknd.

The 23-year-old model split from the 'Starboy' hitmaker over nine months ago, but sources have how said the pair are back in touch, sparking rumours there could be love on the horizon once again.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Bella and The Weeknd have been in touch recently.''

Bella and The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - ended their romance in August after dating on and off for four years, and it was previously claimed Bella ''still has feelings'' for her former beau.

Another source said: ''Bella isn't dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy travelling and working nonstop and she's mostly focused on her career right now.

''She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she's single.''

The celebrity duo first started dating in 2015, but they decided to break up the following year.

Bella and the chart-topping star gave their relationship another try in 2018, but again, they split up in 2019.

And although they're not currently together, it was claimed back in October last year that they are ''still friends''.

Bella's mother Yolanda Hadid said at the time: ''I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella's 17 years old. You know what I mean? They're still friends. He's still close to the family and we don't know what's going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody's friends!''