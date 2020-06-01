Bella Hadid has called for justice for George Floyd.

The 23-year-old model has taken to Instagram to voice her sympathy for Floyd, who recently died on the streets of Minneapolis, and has told anyone who disagrees with her stance to unfollow her on social media.

Bella - who has 31 million followers on Instagram - said: ''I've been sitting here listening. Understanding. Educating myself . Making calls to demand justice. Donating. And reaching out to friends just in case they feel hurt or lost this week.

''If you are not standing in solidarity with the black community TODAY and EVERYDAY. Please unfollow me. (sic)''

Bella has voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The model also revealed she intends to donate money to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), which fights for justice for African Americans.

Her Instagram post continued: ''Black lives matter...Black voices matter and the black community matters

''Today I will be standing with and donating to @NAACP_LDF, one of America's oldest civil rights law organizations, which fights for police reform every day. 'Partial justice is not justice at all--until all of the officers involved in the brutal murder of George Floyd are arrested, we will keep the pressure on.' (sic)''

Prior to that, Bella insisted Floyd's death could ''not be overlooked''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm sure all of you feel the same way but my sadness has viciously turned into anger...this will not be overlooked!! (sic)''

Derek Chauvin, an ex-policeman in Minneapolis, has been charged with murdering Floyd, 46. He is due to appear in court on Monday (01.06.20).