Bella Hadid has called for more diversity backstage at fashion shows.

The 23-year-old supermodel insisted that, while there are black models on the runway, there aren't enough people working behind the scenes who understand how to work with ''all different skin types''.

She told Elle.com: ''Going into the next season, my fear is having to see another one of my Black girlfriends get her hair burned by a hair straightener, or do her own makeup because the make-up artist hasn't been trained to work with all different skin types.''

Bella admitted a number of her black friends still feel unaccepted in the fashion industry despite being hired for their ''individuality''.

She continued: ''I hate that some of my Black friends feel the way they do. Even if they're sitting front row, they're not feeling accepted.

''Our industry is supposed to be about expression and individuality, but the reality is that [many people] still discriminate because of exactly [those differences].''

Now the brunette beauty is calling for younger generations to stand up for inequality by using her platform to connect to people around the world.

She added: ''I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good, especially as I get older. I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you.

''I want them to know it's okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time.''

Meanwhile, Bella has reflected on modelling after the coronavirus crisis and is ''eager'' to start shooting again.

She said: ''I've had a lot of time to reflect during my quarantine, and I'm really eager to get back to work and make art again.

''Moving into the next season, I hope we can find a proactive way to move forward in a safe, healthy way. I think that our sets will be smaller and more intimate, which will be nice for a change.

''We'll also need to be aware of not using the same make-up brushes at shows, and implement many other health regulations to keep people safe. There is a lot to learn and a lot to do, but I feel with the right people, fashion can change everything.''