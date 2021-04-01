Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk have modelled Mugler's new thong jeans.

The French fashion house debuted the "spiral jeans" - which come with a price tag of $574 - in a film this week, which saw the catwalk beauties show off the collection.

With Lycra panels to create the illusion of the racy underwear, Bella was seen in a light-wash blue denim pair and Irina wowed in white.

The former's ensemble was topped off with a sheer corset with a black panel covering the chest and neck area.

Irina, meanwhile, wore a matching long-sleeved denim top.

The likes of Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Olivia Culpo are all fans of the thong jeans.

It comes after Bella became a virtual avatar for Mugler to create a digital film for the high-end brand’s spring 2021 collection.

Designer Casey Cadwallader explained that he didn’t want the brand to “go quiet” during what should have been fashion show season after several shows were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and so came up with the idea of doing everything virtually.

He said: “I said, ‘Wait, what if we make her into an avatar?’ I knew that Florian Joahn, the director of the film, had worked with a lot of CGI artists before, so we could play with CGI in the movie.

“We found a studio in Brooklyn and then Haley Wollens, the [New York–based] stylist that I work with, went with Bella to the studio and prepped her hair and make-up. Then all of a sudden Bella was standing there, you know, pretty much naked!”

Whilst Bella filmed the project from New York, Casey and the rest of his team were based in Paris, France, and so he watched the process of creating “Digi-Bella” over a Zoom call.

He added: “We got her 3D form and then we had to really scratch our heads and say, ‘What are we going to do with it?’”

The finished result was a catwalk virtual Bella that opened the video wearing a white tank and seamed jeans, before she later transformed into a Pegasus-centaur hybrid leaping off the Palais Garnier.

Casey said of the CGI masterpiece: “I thought that that was a good fit for Bella because I know she rides horses and loves horses. I thought that she would get a kick out of it.”