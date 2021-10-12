Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna will channel their inner Bond girl for Michael Kors' ad campaign for their upcoming 007 capsule collection.

The models, 25, and 27, respectively, have been chosen as the faces of the upcoming line inspired by the iconic spy-thriller franchise in celebration of Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond in 'No Time To Die'.

The MMK x 007 collection boasts 11 pieces, including handbags, luggage to swimwear, and footwear, complete with a new black-and-gold logo designed specifically for the line.

There's also a cropped top with "Agent 007" emblazoned across it.

Michael Kors said in a statement: “We’ve seen enormous success with the Michael Kors Collection MKC x 007 collaboration that we did for ‘No Time to Die’ - so we’re thrilled to be extending our partnership with the world of James Bond to our Michael Kors product. The dynamic product capsule features an all-new black-and-gold play on our signature logo print that I think really exemplifies the glamour an adventure synonymous with both Michael Kors and James Bond."

Prices range from $68 to $578.

The collaboration drops on October 19 at Michael Kors stores and online at michaelkors.com and the 007.com website.

'No Time to Die' had its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month, where Daniel walked his final red carpet in Bond's tuxedo after announcing he is retiring from the spy role after 15 years.

The movie features a glamourous cameo from Cuban actress Ana De Armas, 33, who stunned in a plunging silky navy blue slip dress, which was designed by Australian label Michael Lo Sordo.