Behati Prinsloo has shared a never-before-seen photograph of her wedding dress.

The 32-year-old model - who tied the knot with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 41, in 2014 - took to her Instagram Story to wish the gown's designer Alexander Wang a happy birthday over the weekend.

And fans got to see the plunging bridal gown in all its glory.

First of all, Behati shared a snap of her embracing the designer and captioned the post: "So many memories together!!!!"

The Namibian beauty - whose wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico was officiated by actor Jonah Hill - then showed a full-length shot of the dress and wrote: "This dress you made for my wedding. I'm still not over it haha!"

Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret Angel - who has four-year-old Dusty and two-year-old Gio with husband Adam Levine - previously revealed her own personal wardrobe became "elevated" when she began her career in 2006 because she was learning so much from people in the "industry".

She said: "I would say that my career has affected my style more than becoming a mother. I have just learnt so much from people in the industry. I have always loved fashion and I love watching people express themselves, so becoming a mother hasn't really changed my style - I feel like it just elevated that a bit. I love jeans, that's what I always lived in and I still live in them.

"I think I have always felt so lucky in my career and in my life as a model and I have always felt so grateful for the opportunities that I've had. I think after becoming a mother, I definitely have become more selective because I want to spend as much time with my kids, especially as they are so young."