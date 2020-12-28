Model Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a previously unseen picture of her wedding gown to mark designer Alexander Wang's birthday.
Behati Prinsloo has shared a never-before-seen photograph of her wedding dress.
The 32-year-old model - who tied the knot with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 41, in 2014 - took to her Instagram Story to wish the gown's designer Alexander Wang a happy birthday over the weekend.
And fans got to see the plunging bridal gown in all its glory.
First of all, Behati shared a snap of her embracing the designer and captioned the post: "So many memories together!!!!"
The Namibian beauty - whose wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico was officiated by actor Jonah Hill - then showed a full-length shot of the dress and wrote: "This dress you made for my wedding. I'm still not over it haha!"
Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret Angel - who has four-year-old Dusty and two-year-old Gio with husband Adam Levine - previously revealed her own personal wardrobe became "elevated" when she began her career in 2006 because she was learning so much from people in the "industry".
She said: "I would say that my career has affected my style more than becoming a mother. I have just learnt so much from people in the industry. I have always loved fashion and I love watching people express themselves, so becoming a mother hasn't really changed my style - I feel like it just elevated that a bit. I love jeans, that's what I always lived in and I still live in them.
"I think I have always felt so lucky in my career and in my life as a model and I have always felt so grateful for the opportunities that I've had. I think after becoming a mother, I definitely have become more selective because I want to spend as much time with my kids, especially as they are so young."
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.