Artist:
Song title: Baby, I'm Jealous (ft. Doja Cat)
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Bebe Rexha faces epochs of the green-eyed monster in the video for her latest single 'Baby, I'm Jealous' featuring Doja Cat; a video which also includes appearances from social media stars Nikita Dragun, Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video sees Bebe sent back in time via a magical fortune cookie, only to discover that men were just as shady in the decades, centuries and millenia before social media. No matter, whether it's the 60s, the 1800s, 10,089 B.C or the Dawn of Creation, some men have always been players.

'Baby, I'm Jealous' is the lead single from Bebe Rexha's upcoming second studio album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut 'Expectations'. Since then she's also featured on David Guetta's song 'Say My Name' with J Balvin, 'Harder' from Jax Jones' debut EP 'Snacks', The Chainsmokers' 'Call You Mine' and even Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' soundtrack with the song 'You Can't Stop the Girl'.

The American singer first found fame with her 2015 EP 'I Don't Wanna Grow Up', followed by 'All Your Fault: Pt. 1 & Pt. 2'. But it was her country-crossover single with Florida Georgia Line - 'Meant to Be' - in 2017 that really propelled her to international stardom, reaching number 2 in the US charts and winning a number of accolades such as the Teen Choice Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and even a Grammy nomination.

