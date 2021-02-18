Bebe Rexha has revealed she is currently "writing an idea" for BTS.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker told fans she has been busy coming up with a demo, but insisted the K-Pop boy band - which comprises RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - haven't heard it yet as it’s still in its infant stage, but it’s sounding “dope”.

During an Instagram Live with fans this week, she teased: “[BTS] haven’t heard it, it’s not a song for them. I’m just writing an idea for them.”

She added: “It needs work though; it needs a lot of work. But it’s dope.”

It’s not the 31-year-old singer's first foray into K-Pop, as she previously co-wrote SHINee's 2010 track ‘Lucifer’ and ex Fin.K.L member Lee Hyori’s ‘As Long As I Love You’.

It's not clear what the plans are for Bebe's demo.

The Grammy-nominated megastars are set to release the 'BE (Essential Edition)' on Friday (19.02.21).

A press release stated that whilst it features the same track-listing as the deluxe edition of the album ‘BE', "Several components will be different from the previous record, and BTS' surprise gifts for fans will be unveiled one by one before the album's release."

BTS recently made history yet again by being the first K-Pop group to be nominated for a major award, as their smash hit track ‘Dynamite’ landed them a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod at the upcoming Grammys.

And they also scooped the Best Pop award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

As for Bebe, she released her debut album, 'Expectations', in 2018, and has delayed her follow-up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said last year: "I can not wait for you to hear it. It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times. As soon as The world is in a better place we will release it alll

“We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait. (sic)"