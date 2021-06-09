Bebe Rexha has designed her first lingerie line.

The 31-year-old singer has partnered with Adore Me to release a three-part capsule collection of underwear she hopes will encourage body positivity and help women embrace their sexy side.

She told People: "I'm all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for awhile.

"As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

The line of bras, panties, bustiers, corsets and bodysuits will be launching throughout the summer with sizes from 30A to 46DDD and XS to 4X.

It also includes a special rainbow-covered bra that Rexha designed in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Month that was inspired by the love and support she feels from her LGBTQ+ fans after she opened up about her sexual fluidity.

She said: "There's so many different things that you can be and I think it's about not judging yourself and being compassionate and not judging others.

"I've been inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and just the fact that I never feel judged when I'm in that community. I think that's what it's all about."

However, the 'Break My Heart' hitmaker admitted she was initially "intimidated" to work with the lingerie brand as she knew she would have to try them on.

She explained: "I think I was just more scared of, 'Oh my God I have to wear some of these two-pieces on camera,' but I did it and I felt good.

"I just wanted to feel good and be comfortable as well as looking hot. It all comes from within and it's all about what makes you feel good. That's what shines. You could be wearing the hottest outfits and if you don't feel good in it, what's the point?"