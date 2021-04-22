Bebe Rexha is "jealous of those girls who always look perfect".

The 31-year-old singer has been outspoken about body shaming and ageism in the music industry, and previously called out designers for refusing to dress her for the Grammys because of her size, as well as slamming a music executive who told her she was "too old to be sexy".

And the 'Baby, I'm Jealous' hitmaker has admitted that while she wants to be a "fit queen" who always looks good, she has "problems" with "self-love" and "constant weight struggles".

In a candid interview with The Forty-Five, she said: “I’ve had problems with loving myself and constant weight struggles.

“I want to be this fit queen who looks perfect all the time but it’s hard for me. I have problems with self-love and am jealous of those girls who always look perfect."

The 'I Got You' singer has been dating filmmaker Keyan Safyari for the past year and admitted being in a "good relationship helps".

She said: "I try to work out and be healthy but it’s hard. Being in a good relationship helps.”

Bebe added of her romance: “It’s going great. He’s a really nice guy and he respects me. He respects my career and supports me. What more could I ask for?”

The 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker previously vowed to do her best to "ignore" what critics say about her, although she does still get "insecure sometimes".

She said in 2019: "You gotta ignore the body shaming. I just feel like now we're in such a different landscape, especially for women. It doesn't matter what your size is, it doesn't matter what your age is. I get insecure sometimes. I'm human just like everyone else.

"It gets tough because, at the end of the day, I am in the public eye and if you complain about it, then it just doesn't seem right. It's a blessing for me to be doing what I love, and when I speak out about, you know, if it's age or sizing, it's not been that I'm the first to do it, I'm just not scared."