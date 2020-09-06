Bear Grylls had a huge crush on Bond girl Izabella Scorupco.

The 'Running Wild' star admitted he fell ''quite in love'' with the 'Goldeneye' actress - who played Natalya Simonova opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 spy movie - despite being married to Shara Cannings Knight when he saw the film.

He told the 'On With Mario Lopez' podcast: ''I did fall quite in love with the Bond girl in 'Goldeneye'.

''Not Onatopp, not the scary one. The Siberian lady, she was a goodie girl in it.

''I would also like to add I was married at that stage that's why I'm a little bit nervous about saying. I hope my wife doesn't listen to this!''

Meanwhile, the adventurer and survival expert told the former 'Saved By The Bell' star that he will ''never underestimate'' the female celebrities appearing on his show.

He explained: ''On 'Running Wild' we've had some amazing people. I've learned to never underestimate the girls.

''Great as guys like those big strong Hollywood actors are, like Channing Tatum and Zac Efron or Obama, he was curious and determined and positive, I think often the girls are inspirational.

''Michelle Rodriguez was incredible, Julia Roberts, how will she cope in the middle of the desert? And the answer is fearless, determined, positive, good fun.''

Bear recently opened up about some of his personal highlights over six series of the programme.

He said: ''We're on our sixth season of that show now and I have many great memories.

''I'll never forget Julia Roberts narrowly avoiding crocodiles in a Kenyan river, or Cara Delevingne gutting and eating a dead rat with me in the Sardinian mountains.

''And I'll always love the climbing trip we did with Roger Federer to a frozen Swiss ravine. He had this incredible balance when we were ice climbing, despite it being his first time.

''At the summit I whipped out this mini table tennis set for a game. Annoyingly, I got thrashed.''