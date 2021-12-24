'The Batman' producer Dylan Clark says the makers of the new film are hoping to "beat" Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

Matt Reeves has directed the upcoming superhero blockbuster and Clark has revealed that the cast and crew are hoping to make it the best Batman movie ever, despite the acclaim for the Dark Knight trilogy that featured Christian Bale as the legendary superhero.

Clark told Empire magazine: "Batman is 80 years of blood. It's a thing that's so intense that when you say yes to it, you immediately feel, 'Oh s***, what have we done? How do we do this?'

"I've said this to Chris Nolan directly: 'Look, we're trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we're going to try to beat you.'"

Robert Pattinson will portray the Caped Crusader in the new movie - which is set to be released next year and will focus on a young Bruce Wayne/Batman - but Matt confirmed that it will be different to Nolan's 2005 film 'Batman Begins', which explored how Bruce Wayne becomes the superhero.

The filmmaker said: "It isn't 'Batman Begins' again. We've seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents' murder and then trying to find a way to cope with that by perfecting himself into Batman.

"But I wanted to do a story where he's already been through the origins and does not know exactly how to be Batman. It is a Year Two story and I wanted you to connect to him. Not only as Bruce, but as Batman."

Reeves recently explained that Robert's take on Bruce Wayne has been inspired by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

He said: "When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana's 'Something In The Way'.

"That's when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's 'Last Days', and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."