Artist:
Song title: What You Gonna Do??? ft. Graham Coxon
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Bastille have teamed alongside Blur's Graham Coxon for a brand new single entitled 'What You Gonna Do???'; their first song of 2020 and the first taste of their forthcoming album project. It's the beginning of a new phase of artistry for the English indie band and we can't wait to hear more.

