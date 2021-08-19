Dan Smith and his band Bastille are embracing the spirit of Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in the video for their latest single, 'Thelma + Louise'. Sadly, for some of you, there are no signs of Brad Pitt and thankfully they don't end up in Mexico or with a dramatic drive off of a cliff top. The new song does however chronicle the journey that the original Thelma and Louise took just over thirty years ago as Dan sings, "Skipping town down to Mexico, Lipstick on in the Thunderbird, Let’s roll..., Drive right off of the world, Leave your job and your gaslight man, Modern life was a big let down."
'Thelma + Louise' is the third single release from Bastille in quite quick succession and is also the third single to be released ahead of the band's imminent fourth studio album. In June Bastille released 'Distorted Light Beam', a track that "soundtracks dancing through some twisted, euphoric futuristic club space" and one which was co-written and co-produced with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. This was followed up three weeks later by the rallying call of 'Give Me The Future'.
Bastille's latest single heads up the release of their fourth album, due for release this summer, some two years after their critically acclaimed, and very successful, 'Doom Days'. The upbeat track is a Bastille staple in the making, effortlessly blending dance elements with funky bass and rock rhythms to soundtrack the narrative storyline based on the iconic Ridley Scott film.
According to the latest reports the CD's and vinyl for Bastille's new album ('Future Inc'?) are already pressed and good to go, we are just awaiting confirmation of an actual release date and title.
