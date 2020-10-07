Artist:
Song title: Survivin'
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Bastille drop an animated video for 'Survivin''; the second single from their forthcoming album. It follows previous release 'WHAT YOU GONNA DO???' featuring Graham Coxon of Blur. The band dropped their third album 'Doom Days' only last year, with a reissue entitled 'Doom Days (This Got Out of Hand)' out six months later.

