To coincide with the breaking news that Bastille have a new album set for release in early 2022 the band dropped their latest single - 'No Bad News'. Bastille's new track follow's this year's singles 'Distorted Light Beam', 'Give Me The Future'(The album's title track) and more recently - 'Thelma + Louise'.
'Give Me The Future' is set for release on February 4th 2022 and is "a tribute to humanity in a tech age and reflects on the strangeness of living through times that can feel like science fiction." Bastille's follow up to their 2019 album, 'Doom Days', started life before the CoVID19 pandemic started but has definitely been influenced by it according to lead singer Dan Smith.
Talking about the new album Smith said, "Working on these songs in such an apocalyptic period, with everyone stuck at home, glued to screens, fed into the feeling that what is real and what is not has become pretty difficult to discern sometimes. We’re in the age of deep fake, fake news and lying world leaders. But online, you can be anyone. What that does to our sense of self and to our relationships is huge and it’s fascinating."
The video for 'No Bad Days' was co-directed by Smith himself and is "set in a futuristic laboratory and sees Dan playing a character using technology to try and resurrect a lost loved one." Talking about his Matrix/Ex Machina influenced video Dan said, "It’s really satisfying to have finally directed, and I’m really proud of the little film we made. I grew up with film as my main obsession, so this was a bit of a dream. I learned a sh**load and it was good to be challenged in a new way."
Bastille's fourth album will feature 13 tracks, including their latest release and the preceding three singles. 'Give Me The Future' will also include a spoken word track - 'Promises', delivered by 'Sound Of Metal'/'The Night Of'/'Venom' actor Riz Ahmed.
'Give Me The Future' will be released on February 4th via Virgin Records.
