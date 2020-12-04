To coincide with the release of their latest EP of the same name Bastille have shared the lead track and video for 'Goosebumps'. The five track EP follows the band's September single, 'Survivin'', and features both Blur's Graham Coxon on 'WHAT YOU GONNA DO???' and Kenny Beats on this track, 'Goosebumps'.
This time last year Dan Smith and the Bastille boys were having an altogether different Christmas experience having been chosen for the John Lewis Christmas advert. 'Can't Fight This Feeling', the REO Speedwagon '80's favourite, helped elevate Dan and Bastille further into the public consciousness with their sympathetic interpretation of the very well known song.
This year Bastille have chosen another slightly different route to market with their collaboration featuring Kenny Beats. 'Goosebumps' is a laid back track with silky R&B vibes, a deep bass beat and a soft vocal from Dan Smith. The vocal gymnastics see Dan do all manor of trickery as he sings out his tale of unrequited love.
The mix is dance oriented and very slick. It's all seemingly very chilled out but polished to perfection with an arrangement that is leaving nothing to chance.
Throughout the song Dan is hurting, feeling devastated and shunned but the score belies the lyrical content and is far more up beat than the lost love he sings of. 'Goosebumps' ranks as another curiosity from the ever evolving Bastille, it's by no means the band at their best but at least they never stand still.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
True stories of music and the macabre...