After getting 'ReOrchestrated' earlier this year for an Amazon documentary and then sharing a collective 'DRINK' in April, Bastille are back with an entirely new single, 'Distorted Light Beam'. Dan and his band have joined forces with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and long time collaborator Mark Crew (Rag'n'Bone Man/Wombats) for the new track.
'Distorted Light Beam' follows Bastille's last release, a six track EP called 'DRINK'. Dan explained 'DRINK' via Titter saying that, "You lot might have noticed a new release called 'Drink' come up on places where you stream music. Someone mentioned recently that a lot of our songs fall into a bunch of themes so we put some collections together..." adding that, "This being the first. Seeing as we could all probably do with a night out these days... here’s a suitably depressing Bastille themed one. Any guesses what the next one is?"
Well, the "next one" has not yet arrived. Instead Bastille have released their first new single of the year with 'Distorted Light Beam'. Following the single release Dan Smith tweeted, "Absolute pleasure to work with this incredible group of people on DLB. Thank you @markbcrew and @RyanTedder - I’m so excited about this song. And massive thanks as always to @markspikestent and Chris Gehringer for making everything sound just how we’d imagine."
"Your call is important to us, a 'Future Inc' engineer will be with you as soon as possible" plays out as the video for 'Distorted Light Beam' starts. "If this is life I'm choosing fiction" Dan sings as the film depicts a future where your mind can be manipulated by remote via an implant into your brain.
"When I’m dreaming tonight I can do anything, When I’m dreaming tonight I can go anywhere, When I’m dreaming tonight I can be anyone, So don’t wake me up" makes for a catchy chorus in a song about a near future that is not impossible to imagine as reality any day now.
Dan Smith said of the new single, For us "'Distorted Light Beam' soundtracks dancing through some twisted, euphoric futuristic club space. It’s a song about limitless possibilities – which isn’t something any of us actually have in real life right now, so it’s been fun to explore that idea while experimenting with new sounds in our music."
The latest release from Bastille is the first to be lifted from their fourth album which is due out some time later this year.
'Distorted Light Beam' was released on June 23rd via Virgin Records.
