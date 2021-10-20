Bastille have unveiled their new sci-fi-themed album, 'Give Me The Future', and released the new single, 'No Bad Days'.

Dan Smith and co are set to provide fans with the ultimate escape on February 4, 2022, with the release of their fourth studio album - the follow-up to 2019's 'Doom Days'.

Fans can expect a "dancefloor-friendly" collection about the "opportunities of new technology and the dark side of lives lived online."

Interestingly, the frontman had the concept before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Dan said: “Working on these songs in such an apocalyptic period, with everyone stuck at home, glued to screens, fed into the feeling that what is real and what is not has become pretty difficult to discern sometimes.

“We’re in the age of deep fake, fake news and lying world leaders. But online, you can be anyone. What that does to our sense of self and to our relationships is huge and it’s fascinating.”

A press release adds that: "The album is laced with references to the world of science fiction film and literature, video games and VR."

'No Bad Days' is accompanied by a music video co-directed by the 35-year-old singer.

The 'Matrix' and 'Ex Machina' inspired promo is "set in a futuristic laboratory and sees Dan playing a character using technology to try and resurrect a lost loved one."

Dan said: “It’s really satisfying to have finally directed, and I’m really proud of the little film we made. I grew up with film as my main obsession, so this was a bit of a dream. I learned a shitload and it was good to be challenged in a new way.”

The album also features spoken word by acclaimed actor, filmmaker and musician, Riz Ahmed, on 'Promises', which "brings the album's overarching themes into sharp focus."

The new track follows previously released singles, ‘Distorted Light Beam’, ‘Thelma + Louise’ and the title track.

The track-listing for 'Give Me The Future' is:

1. ‘Distorted Light Beam’

2. ‘Thelma + Louise’

3. ‘No Bad Days’

4. ‘Brave New World’ (Interlude)

5. ‘Back To The Future’

6. ‘Plug In…’

7. ‘Promises’ (by Riz Ahmed)

8. ‘Shut Off The Lights’

9. ‘Stay Awake?’

10. ‘Give Me The Future’

11. ‘Club 57’

12. ‘Total Dissociation’ (Interlude)

13. ‘Future Holds’ (feat. BIM)