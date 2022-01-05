Bastille frontman Dan Smith has been living out his "film geek" dreams by working on projects in the "film and TV world".
The 35-year-old singer finally found the time to work on his passion projects with touring off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And after co-directing the band's 'The Matrix' and 'Ex Machina' inspired 'No Bad Days' promo, the 'Pompeii' hitmaker has taken on a "bunch of" filmmaking jobs.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “There’s a bunch of stuff I’m working on at the moment which use music but very much step into the film and TV world.
"It’s what I grew up obsessed with.
“I was such a little film geek growing up and it’s a medium I love, so getting to direct a video was really amazing.
“I always wanted to do it but we’ve always been trying to juggle everything.
“It took me having a little more time and space because of there being no touring, for me to be like, ‘I’ve got to do this now. I want to do it now.'
"It was really eye-opening.”
Dan hopes more opportunities will arise in the future.
He added: “I would love to work more in that world and I think we live in a time when people are less boxed in.”
In the meantime, Bastille release their new sci-fi-themed album, 'Give Me The Future', on February 4.
Fans can expect a "dancefloor-friendly" collection about the "opportunities of new technology and the dark side of lives lived online."
Interestingly, the frontman had the concept for the follow-up to 2019's 'Doom Days' before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Dan explained: “Working on these songs in such an apocalyptic period, with everyone stuck at home, glued to screens, fed into the feeling that what is real and what is not has become pretty difficult to discern sometimes.
“We’re in the age of deep fake, fake news and lying world leaders. But online, you can be anyone. What that does to our sense of self and to our relationships is huge and it’s fascinating.”
A press release adds that: "The album is laced with references to the world of science fiction film and literature, video games and VR."
