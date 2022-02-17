Bastille frontman Dan Smith has been writing with Yungblud and Lewis Capaldi.

The 'Pompeii' hitmaker has been working with the two stars - and a host of new artists - on new material, including tracks for the 'Someone You Loved' singer's highly anticipated second album.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I did a bunch of writing with Yungblud recently, we met for the first time at the Olympics and got on really well. I've also done stuff for a bunch of new artists which was fun."

The writing with Lewis - which Dan has opened up about before - has been the highlight, and he loves getting to "hang out" with his pal.

He added: "I spent a few days doing some writing with Lewis. I know that he's taking his time and wants to get it right.

"It was lovely to see him and he's as f****** hilarious as ever - never turn down the chance to hang out with Lewis."

Bastille - who worked with Riz Ahmed on spoken word track 'Promises', which features on their recent chart topping album 'Give Me The Future' - have made more of an effort to collaborate with other artists and give themselves other experiences and influences.

Dan said: "It was all about letting more people into our world. So I've met a lot of artists as a songwriter, which I really love because it's such a different hat to wear.

"It's so nice to go in a room with some interesting people, chat for a while and leave at the end of the day and that's it."

Meanwhile, Dan previously revealed he had been writing a track with Rihanna in mind, but he doesn't think the 'Diamond' star will end up using it.

He said: "I imagine with that project, they heard and work on so much music and will just know when it's right.

"There was a minute last year where I thought I'd done it. But I don't think it's happened."