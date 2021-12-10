Bastille are "ridiculously excited" to have recorded an 'MTV Unplugged' special, which will air on 24 December.
The 'Pompeii' hitmakers were filmed during an intimate show at London's Porchester Hall, at which they performed stripped-back versions of their hits including 'Happier' and 'Daniel in the Den', as well as various covers of classic tracks such as Roberta Flack's 'Killing Me Softly' and a preview of 'Give Me the Future', the title track from their upcoming new album.
The set will air on MTV UK on 24 December and the band relished the "challenge" of rearranging their songs to fit the format.
They said in a statement: “We are all ridiculously excited to have been asked to play a show for MTV Unplugged. There are so many legendary, classic Unplugged sets that we love by The Cure, Nirvana and Pearl Jam, and it’s an honour to be asked to follow in the footsteps of all these sensational musicians who we’ve all looked up to for ages.
"We love the challenge of rearranging our music and having just made an album that’s much more electronic, the idea of going entirely in the opposite direction for a show like this was really appealing.
"We are so excited about this show, it’s going to be completely unlike anything we’ve done before, and something that the fans will, we hope, adore.”
Meanwhile, MTV bosses were equally thrilled to have the group on board.
Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events, ViacomCBS and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ said: “MTV and Bastille have a long history from the group’s EMA noms for Best Push in 2013, to their mtvu Woodie Award win in 2014, and epic 2018 EMA performance of their chart-topping hit 'Happier'.
"We’re excited to bring this next edition of MTV’s legendary series to audiences around the world and give fans an opportunity to hear Bastille’s music arranged in a whole new way.”
'MTV Unplugged: Bastille' will premiere during 'Love Music With MTV' a month-long global celebration of the brand’s best music series and moments.
