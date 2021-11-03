Sir Barry Gibb is being celebrated with the release of a new stamp collection.

The Bee Gees legend, 75, has been blown away after Royal Mail announced the issue of The Isle of Man Post Office stamp set, boasting seven stamps charting the 'Night Fever' hitmaker's career between 1969 and 2019.

Barry - who had global chart-topping success alongside his late twin brothers Robin and Maurice in the iconic disco-pop band throughout the late-60s and early 70s - was born in Manx (Douglas) on The Isle of Man in 1946.

His siblings were born in the capital three years later.

Sadly, Maurice died in 2003 and Robin passed away in 2012.

The Gibb family moved from Manx to Manchester in 1955, before emigrating to Australia.

The 'Tragedy' group formed in 1958, and are one of the most commercially successful groups in music history, having sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

Barry said in a statement: "I'm very proud of my Manx roots. I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege."

President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly, commented: "Throughout their careers they have all been outstanding ambassadors of the Isle of Man and so proud of their birthplace and I believe this issue and commemoration is fitting for the last surviving brother, Sir Barry Gibb."

The latest stamp collection comes after the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, and the late David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Queen being immortalised in stamp form.