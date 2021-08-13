Barbra Streisand ridiculed her husband's hair style on their first date.

The 79-year-old Hollywood icon has been married to actor-and-director James Brolin, 81, since 1998 and the pair first met on a blind date two years earlier.

The bare-faced and short-haired look was not exactly what Barbra was expecting at all when she first clapped eyes on the actor who at the time was best known for his role as Stephen Kiley in the TV series 'Marcus Welby, M.D.', on which he sported a beard and wavy locks.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "I saw a guy that had all his hair cut off, no beard. And I walked by him. I put my hand through his hair and said, 'Who f***ed up your hair?'

"I expected a guy with a brown beard and brown, wavy hair, like a mountain man."

Still, the surprising look did not stop Barbra from falling for James, although she admitted to Fallon that it took her "a few days" to decide she liked him.

The 'Prince of Tides' star also revealed that she was so shy on their first date that she played with Brolin's three children - one of which is 'Avengers: Endgame' star Josh Brolin - to calm her nerves.

She said: "We were set up as a blind date, and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table."