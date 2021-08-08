Barbra Streisand doesn’t want a movie to be made about her until she’s dead.

The 79-year-old star is currently writing her autobiography and wants fans to read that to learn the truth about her life and admitted she’d get “upset” if a biopic was made while she was still alive as she’d hate there to be any inaccuracies.

Host Marc Malkin asked his guest on the ‘Just for Variety’ podcast if she’d consider doing “a scripted feature along the lines of Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ or Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and she replied: After I’m gone. Not while I’m alive. No, no, no, no, no, no.

“I’d just say, listen to the truth in my book and portray me truthfully, but not while I’m here. I get upset when something’s false or something’s a lie.

“That’s why I wrote the song, ‘Don’t Lie to Me.’

“I couldn’t help making a video. I probably really lost a lot of people, a lot of fans doing that. But you have to face the truth. I have to face my own truth.

“I have to face what I think is going on in the world. That’s who I am. I just believe in the power of the truth.”

The ‘Funny Girl’ star previously revealed she has spent the past eight years handwriting her memoir because she never learned how to type.

She said: "When I started writing, which is many years ago, I wrote in longhand because I never learned how to type. Because my mother wanted me to become a secretary and type when I was in high school, and I only wanted to be an actress. So, I let my nails grow. So I could never type. And now, believe me, I wish I knew how to type.

“Now I talk into my QuickVoice app and then I send it to somebody to type. I'm better at remembering all those years ago. I can tell you what I wore I could tell you probably what I ate. I know where I stood when I sang 'Sweet Forgiveness'. I remember that image."