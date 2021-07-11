Barack Obama's summer playlist features songs by Drake, Bruno Mars, Bob Dylan, and SZA.

The former United States President, 59, has unveiled the new additions to his annual list, which includes Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open', Drake's 'Wants and Needs', Dylan's 'I'll Be Your Baby Tonight' and SZA's 'Good Days'.

Alongside the list, Obama wrote on Twitter: "With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

In March, Obama revealed the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and The Beatles feature on his shower playlist.

Speaking on an episode of the 'Renegades: Born in the USA' Spotify Original Podcast, Obama told his co-host Springsteen at the time: "I sing in the shower, I sing out of the shower.

"I am unembarrassed about singing ... My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes."

To let everyone else share in the joy, the politician shared his 44-song shower playlist on Spotify.

Nine songs by The Boss made the cut, including 'Born in the U.S.A.' - both the studio version and as well a live take recorded at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York - 'My Father's House', 'Born To Run' and 'My Hometown'.

The Fab Four also featured with 'Come Together' alongside Elvis Presley ('All Shook Up'), Joni Mitchell ('Help Me'), Sam Cooke ('A Change Is Gonna Come') and Public Enemy ('Harder Than You Think').

Obama is also a fan of Beyonce, with 'Freedom' appearing and her collaborator Kendrick Lamar on 'King Kunta'.