Ayda Field would have had a ''going away party'' for her stomach if she knew how her body would change after having kids.
The 41-year-old actress - who has Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 20 months, and Beau, four months, with her husband Robbie Williams - admits she didn't realise how much her body would alter after she became a mom.
She said: ''After you have kids it all gets pretty f***ed up and I look at pictures of myself before I had kids and honestly I would have had a going away party for my stomach if I knew that I wasn't going to see it in the same way. I would!
''There would have been balloons and planes going up in the sky. We were going down to meet you for coffee and breakfast. And I went, 'Ah my stomach, ever since I had kids ... I need to work out more.' And mom went, 'I don't think it's that, I just think you're getting older' and I almost broke down in tears!''
Ayda also opened up going back to exercise after taking a break in training from when she was in high school, working to be an athlete.
Speaking on her Postcards from the Edge podcast, she added: ''I had been an athlete in high school but then I didn't in college because I wasn't good enough to play on any of the teams because they are really competitive so I stopped and drank beer and ate pizza and all of that stuff. And I kind of lost my identity in that because I wasn't myself, I had always been an athlete and strong and here I was not doing any of that and I kind of woke up one day and didn't recognise myself. You lose your confidence, you lose your vitality, it just didn't feel like myself and I didn't know how to crawl out of that hole because it had been so long since I've been in it and since I had worked out. And I heard about Barry's bootcamp at a party and heard if you don't show up you get in trouble so I knew it was something that would hold me accountable.''
'Postcards from the Edge' premieres on Thursday (04.06.20) and new episodes will air on Thursdays across all platforms.
