Ayda Field feared her mother Gwen would die from coronavirus as she took daily trips to the hospital to receive cancer treatment.

The 41-year-old actress' mom was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer earlier this year, as well as battling Parkinson's and Lupus and Ayda has spoken out about her fears for her mom's health.

Speaking on the At Home With The Williamses podcast, she said: ''My mum in January was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour. So alongside her Parkinson's and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery. When the pandemic hit it was very scary because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson's and cancer, at 70 years old is prime for some bad things happening so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments and I just remember every day thinking, 'Is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?'''

Meanwhile, Ayda previously confessed she has ''moments of misplaced anger'' about her mother's Parkinson's diagnosis.

She said: ''It's a very confusing time. There are such wonderful blessings in my life - I have this amazing baby, an amazing family and I loved 'X Factor' - all these moments of joy, and then these sharp drop offs. I'd be awake lying in bed crying, Rob would be asleep ... I'm still figuring it out. There's these weird moments of misplaced anger I have. There was this moment I was angry at my mom for being sicker [than someone else]. [I thought] 'Why did you have to get the aggressive kind? Why are you on medication?' It doesn't even make sense. How can I be mad? And then you feel guilty for being angry about that.''