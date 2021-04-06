GUNS N' ROSES have rescheduled their UK tour dates until 2022 and thanked their fans for their "understanding and support during these unprecedented times".
Guns N’ Roses’ have pushed back their UK tour to summer 2022.
Axl Rose and co have delayed the rescheduled 2020 run, which was due to include performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 18 and June 19, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The above shows will now take place on June 1 and June 2, 2022.
Texas blues rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will be the special guest.
The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers said: "We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage...”
The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers will return to the road on June 4, 2022 for their show in Lisbon, Portugal, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands and Milan, Italy on July 10, 2022, when the European leg will wrap.
In a statement to their fans, they continued: "Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them. We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!”
All tickets remain valid and will be honoured for the new dates. Limited tickets are available for purchase at www.livenation.co.uk now.
GUNS N' ROSES' rescheduled European and UK tour dates for 2022 are:
June 4, Portugal, Lisbon, Passeio Maritimo de Algés
June 7, Spain, Seville, Estadio Benito Villamarin
June 11, Sweden, Solvesborg, Sweden Rock*
June 15, Norway, Stavanger, Forus Travbane
June 18, Czech Republic Prague, Letnany Airport
June 20, Poland, Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
June 23, Netherlands ,Groningen, Stadspark
June 28, Ireland, Dublin, Marlay Park
July 1, UK, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 2, UK, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 5, Glasgow, Glasgow Green
July 8, Germany, Munich, Olympiastadion
July 10, Italy, Milan, San Siro Stadium
*without support from Gary Clark Jr.
