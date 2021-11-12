Artist:
Song title: Bite Me
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop-rock

Two days after dropping her latest single - 'Bite Me', Avril Lavigne has premiered the video that accompanies her unflinching and confrontational track. The Canadian singer-songwriter is bringing a strong 2021 performance to a raucous conclusion with another slice of pointed pop that perfectly encapsulates her energy and appeal in a succinct tune.  

Having started the year collaborating with MOD SUN on the very well received single 'Flames', Avril has been in and out of the spotlight all year, most recently appearing in the video for Willow's track, 'G R O W'. Avril was among many artists that were featured on Willow's July EP 'lately i feel EVERYTHING', including Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazer and most notably Travis Barker.

It is with Travis Barker that Lavigne has the greatest connection. 'Bite Me' is the first release for Avril Lavigne on Barker's own DTA record label but the pair worked together originally on Avril's 'The Best Damn Thing' album back in 2006/7.

According to Avril Lavigne her new song is "an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you." The lyrics of her new track more than confirm that sentiment as Avril sings - "You shoulda known better, better to f**k with someone like me. Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey...I gave you one chance you don't get it twice...And we’ll be together never, So baby you can bite me." 

Talking to Rolling Stone magazine about working with Blink 182's Travis Barker, Lavigne said, "The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label felt like the perfect home for me and my new music."

'Bite Me' is the first single to be released from Avril's next album which is due out in early 2022.

