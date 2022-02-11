Avril Lavigne "still feels young" after 20 years in the business and opened up about how she broke away from her strict parents.
Avril Lavigne "still feels young" after 20 years in the music industry.
The 37-year-old star - who shot to fame as a teenager with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi' -claimed that while it has been two decades since she started out , she doesn't feel any different to when she first started out and wants to make music her "whole life."
She said: "I don’t feel older, I feel the same the whole time I’ve been doing this. The crazy thing is I’ve been around for 20 years and I still feel young — the music keeps me that way. And I just want to make music my whole life."
The 'When You're Gone' hitmaker - who these days has teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to produce her latest album 'Love Sux' - then went on to explain that she had a "strict" but "stable" upbringing and "partied [her] a** off" as soon as she could in the early days of her career.
She told The Sun: "I was only 16 when I made my first record, and I left home and was living in hotels. Then I was 17 when I had success. It’s wild, as I’m just this girl from a little town in Canada and I feel so lucky to have such special songs that have lasted..
"I had a very stable upbringing and grew up in a Christian home and there were a lot of rules, as my parents were really strict.
“So the minute I left, I ate pizza every day, stayed up all night and partied my a** off. I wasn’t out of control or into drugs and I had a good work ethic and was well disciplined and did everything I needed to do — that balance was there."
