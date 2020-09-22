Avril Lavigne has announced a special livestream benefit concert.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker has revealed plans for a one-off concert called #FightLyme, which is looking to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lyme disease.

She said in a statement: ''I'm so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the Lyme community.

''It's going to be an evening to remember full of hope, great music and exciting surprises!''

The concert is set to take place at 1am BST on October 25, with proceeds from all tickets and merchandise bundles going to the Global Lyme Alliance and Avril Lavigne Foundation.

Meanwhile, Avril's official website describes the virtual event as the ''only chance'' to see her perform live in 2020.

At the start of the year, the 35-year-old singer revealed how her own music ''saved her life'' during her battle with Lyme disease after fellow star Justin Bieber revealed he was battling the debilitating illness.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: ''Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with.

''To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life.

''Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others.''