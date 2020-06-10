A new museum dedicated to the life and achievements of Avicii will open in 2021.

The overarching ambition behind the Avicii Experience is to bring fans of the late star - who died in April 2018 - ''closer to the artist Avicii and the person Tim Bergling''.

In a statement, the museum - which is being opened in Stockholm, Sweden - explained: ''The audience will follow Tim's journey from a reclusive music nerd to a celebrated superstar, from his boyhood room where it all started to the Los Angeles studio where the biggest hits were created.''

The museum will feature a mix of memorabilia and behind-the-scenes photographs and videos.

Fans of Avicii are also being given the opportunity to ''peer inside the creative process and the many collaborations behind the music''.

The Avicii Experience forms part of a new facility in the Swedish capital called SPACE, which is geared towards music, gaming and content creation.

It's also been confirmed that money generated through the Avicii Experience will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Nile Rodgers, one of Avicii's collaborators, has hailed the late star as ''one of the finest songwriters'' he's ever met.

He explained: ''Avicii has quite rightly been celebrated as one of the greatest DJ's of all time and as an important artist who made massively successful records but what I will remember the most is that Tim was one of the finest songwriters I ever worked with.

''We could work together for 24 hours a day and his melodic ideas would never stop coming. He was a melodic beast who has not as yet had the recognition he deserves for his extraordinary talent.''