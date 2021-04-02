Warner Bros has dropped Ava DuVernay's 'New Gods'.

The 48-year-old director had been working with comic book writer Tom King on the project since 2018 but Warner Bros has now announced that it will not be going forward with the movie.

James Wan's 'Aquaman' spinoff, 'The Trench' has also been axed.

Warner Bros and DC said in a statement: "As part of our DC slate, some legacy development titles including 'New Gods' and 'The Trench' will not be moving forward. We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future."

Ava tweeted: "I’m upset that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and The Furies ends this way. Diving into Kirby’s Fourth World was the adventure of a lifetime. That can’t be taken away."

According to The Hollywood Reporter: "DC Films, led by president Walter Hamada, is leaving the door open to revisit these properties in the future, but insiders note that when it became clear the upcoming DC slate did not have a natural spot for ‘New Gods’ or ‘The Trench’ over the next few years, execs believed it was best not to leave the filmmakers hanging in development without a clear end in sight."

Ava is still involved in the DC universe as she is currently co-writing and executive-producing the series 'Naomi' for The CW.