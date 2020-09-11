Check out the stunning lyric video for Aurora's new song 'The Secret Garden'; the titular song from the soundtrack of the upcoming fantasy drama movie based on the 1911 book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The movie stars Colin Firth and Julie Walters and is set in 1947 Britain.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...