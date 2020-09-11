Artist:
Song title: The Secret Garden
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Check out the stunning lyric video for Aurora's new song 'The Secret Garden'; the titular song from the soundtrack of the upcoming fantasy drama movie based on the 1911 book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The movie stars Colin Firth and Julie Walters and is set in 1947 Britain.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Aurora - The Secret Garden Lyric...

Aurora - Apple Tree Video

Aurora - The Seed (Live) Video