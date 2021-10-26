Artist:
Song title: Giving In To The Love
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

With her third album set to be released at the beginning of next year, Aurora has released a stunning world-music influenced single, ‘Giving In To The Love’.

The garden aesthetic is real in the video for ‘Giving In To The Love’, but there’s a frenzied, percussive element to the track which gives it a certain melancholy depth.

Other singles already released from the album are ‘Exist for Love’ and ‘Cure for Me’, though between these track releases she unveiled the Norwegian song ‘Stjernestøv’, and ‘The Secret Garden’ from the soundtrack of the movie reboot of the same name. That’s not to mention the five EPs she dropped towards the beginning of the year.

‘The Gods We Can Touch’ will be released on January 21st 2022 through Decca and Glassnote Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Aurora - Giving In To The...

Aurora - Cure For Me Audio

Aurora - The Secret Garden Lyric...

Aurora - Apple Tree Video

Aurora - The Seed (Live) Video