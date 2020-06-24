Audrina Patridge is teaching her daughter about the ''power to choose''.

The 'Hills' star - who has Kirra Max, four, with ex-husband Corey Bohan - feels it is important to teach her child her favourite mantra.

Asked what her favourite affirmation or mantra is, she said: '''I have the power to choose!' The way you think determines how you feel, which determines how you act. I am teaching my daughter Kirra about the power to choose, and how when we wake up, we choose to be happy and positive.''

And the 35-year-old television personality always tries to take time off social media to be with her daughter and ''be more present''.

Asked what three things she tries to do each day, she explained: ''One. Read the Bible. I try to start and end my day with the word of God, even if it's for a minute. It sets a positive tone for your day and ends your day on a positive note. Two. I always workout, if even for just 20 minutes. It's so important to be consistent and get your body moving every day. Three. Do a fun activity with my daughter, and be present in that activity. I make it a point to not be on social media or on my phone and give her my full attention as much as possible.''

And Audrina's daughter makes her the ''happiest''.

Asked what makes her happiest, she told E! News of her daughter: ''My daughter Kirra makes me the happiest, always!''