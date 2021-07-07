Atomic Kitten have officially released their Gareth Southgate-inspired reimagining of 'Whole Again'.
Atomic Kitten have released ‘Southgate You’re The One…’
The girl group - currently comprising Liz Mcclarnon, Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost - recently went viral performing the reimagining of their 2001 hit 'Whole Again', which features a cheeky line about being turned on by England manager Gareth Southgate, at Box Park Croydon after the team beat Ukraine 4-0 at the weekend.
And now, the trio have released the track, which fans were singing back in 2018 when England faced Russia in the World Cup, ahead of England's game against Denmark in the Euro's semi-finals at Wembley tonight (07.07.21).
Atomic Kitten said in a statement: "It's been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England Streets with this version of Whole Again. Totally inspired by the England Football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England Football team, we will be singing loud and proud "Football's Coming Home! " - Liz, Natasha and Jenny."
It features the crude quip: "Southgate, you're the one, you still turn me on.
"Football's coming home again."
The man behind the original lyrics, Andy McCluskey, previously revealed the band contemplated recording the Southgate version three years ago.
He said at the time: “The Kittens are really chuffed and are actually considering remaking the single with the England lyrics.
“Any time something you’ve created becomes widely accepted is humbling and touching. I wonder who made that first connection by starting to sing it, and suddenly everyone was doing it.”
